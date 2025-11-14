Today's Horoscope – November 14, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 November 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Try not to be overly emotional today. You are thinking from your heart rather than your head, and so unable to being objective in your decisions. Remember you need a clear head to reach the winning post.
Colour: Magenta Number: 1
April 21 - May 21
Your heart is filled with happiness as your loved one stops giving you mixed signals and gives you the thumbs-up sign. Great. Go ahead and say what’s in your heart. You will excel in the field of writing, journalism, publishing today.
Colour: Emerald Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
You will be able to strike a good balance between your logical and creative sides today very harmoniously. So, all day long you turn in good work and are very affable and approachable.
Colour: White Number: 7
June 22 - July 22
A good friend is a turncoat today. Try not to put all your eggs in one basket. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan.
Colour: Red Number: 4
July 23 - August 21
If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives.
Colour: Orange Number: 5
August 22 - September 23
Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can.
Colour: Ivory Number: 3
September 23 - October 22
You could get caught in bureaucratic red tape today, and find it difficult to get your work done. As your frustration levels mount, your temper is also rising. Try to stay calm and go with the flow. Things will fall into place soon.
Colour: Jade Number: 8
October 23 - November 21
Control your temper by getting immersed in your work. You may want to take another look at the investment you are about to make. Hard work will pay off if you refrain from expressing your opinion to superiors.
Colour: Turquoise Number: 6
November 22 - December 21
Try not to make any major change in your approach at work today, as you might face stiff opposition. Maintain a low profile and wait for things to resolve. Health needs care.
Colour: Indigo Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Not a good time for investments. A younger sibling could cause worry. Love life perks up. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life.
Colour: Apricot Number: 9
January 21 - February 19
Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Capitalise on your love-life which seems to be on a high. A big shift in career plans likely.
Colour: Ivory Number: 7
February 20 - March 20
Unexpected expenses could crop up. A promotion or gain long overdue will materialize. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people.
Colour: Mustard Number: 2
Amara Ramdev