<p>Bengaluru: Top-tier sporting action returns to Bengaluru as the country’s best women tennis players assemble for the playoffs of what is often called the ‘World Cup of tennis’, the Billie Jean King Cup (BJKC).</p><p>For India, the occasion carries added significance. This is the first time they are hosting the three-team group stage, with the Netherlands and Slovenia arriving to vie for the lone qualifying spot available for next year’s qualifiers.</p><p>History, however, favours the two seasoned European sides. Two-time finalists Netherlands, led by their top-ranked player Suzan Lamens (world No. 87), are the clear favourites to dominate the group, beginning with their clash against Slovenia on Friday before facing the hosts on Saturday.</p><p>That leaves India as heavy underdogs, with none of their players ranked inside the top 300 in singles. Competing in the playoffs only for the second time, the hosts will rely on home advantage and a surge of national sporting optimism, inspired by the Indian women’s cricket team’s recent World Cup success.</p><p>“I think it’s the best time to have this (BJKC) because women’s sports is booming in the country as we have won the women’s cricket World Cup,” said doubles specialist Prarthana Thombare. “We are expecting people to come out in large numbers and make the atmosphere very lively. We are all pumped and truly high on confidence.”</p>.Netherlands favourites to dominate Billie Jean King Cup playoffs in Bengaluru.<p>Prarthana, along with India’s most experienced campaigner Ankita Raina (former world No. 160), will shoulder much of the responsibility if India are to spring a surprise. The duo share over 90 BJKC appearances between them and are expected to form the doubles pairing should the tie go to a decider after the two singles rubbers.</p>.<p>“My best results have come when I play for the country,” said Ankita, who has 34 BJKC wins to her name. “I think when you are playing for the country, you feel equal to your opponents in an event like this.”</p>.<p>To challenge a side of the Netherlands’ calibre, India will have to get their tactics spot on and captain Vishal Uppal has already taken a strategic call. The non-playing skipper chose hard courts for the event, banking on conditions that favour his players, while the Dutch, more comfortable on clay, may find the surface less to their liking.</p>.<p>“Clay is not the surface for us as we don’t have anyone play on that,” Uppal told DH. “Hard court is what our players are most comfortable on and that’s why we are here. Team competitions are all about upset and that’s what we are here to do.”</p>.<p><strong>Group G Schedule: </strong>Nov 14: Netherlands vs Slovenia; Nov 15: India vs Slovenia; Nov 16: India vs Netherlands (All ties are from 3 pm IST onwards).</p>.<p><strong>Squads: India:</strong> Sahaja Yamalapalli, Ankita Raina, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Riya Bhatia, Prarthana Thombare; non-playing captain: Vishal Uppal.</p>.<p><strong>Netherlands:</strong> Suzan Lamens, Arantxa Rus, Anouk Koevermans, Demi Schuurs, Captain: Elise Tamaela.</p>.<p><strong>Slovenia:</strong> Kaja Juvan, Tamara Zidansek, Dalila Jakupovic, Nika Radisic, Captain: Masa Zec Peskiric.</p>