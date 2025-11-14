<p>Bengaluru: Fintech company PhonePe has partnered with global AI company OpenAI to enable its users to explore ChatGPT’s features on its platform. The collaboration has the potential to further enhance the user experience on the PhonePe platform by offering smarter and relevant information on everyday needs, from planning their travel to shopping, the fintech firm said on Thursday.</p><p>This partnership will make ChatGPT discoverable across PhonePe’s consumer app and the PhonePe For Business app, including the Indus Appstore. As the adoption of generative AI increases in the country, this collaboration will help open up potential use cases for users.</p><p>Rahul Chari, Founder, Whole-time Director and Chief Technology Officer, PhonePe, said, “At PhonePe, we have spent years building the foundational layers for digital services at a population scale. This strategic alliance demonstrates that collaborations between innovative companies in this space can help expand the reach of cutting-edge technology to the broader population. We are excited to partner with OpenAI to begin this journey.”</p>.OpenAI launches ChatGPT 5.1 Instant, Thinking gen AI models .<p>Oliver Jay, Head of International at OpenAI, said, “Our collaboration with PhonePe is a significant milestone in our mission to make AI more accessible to people throughout India. India is a global hub for innovation, and PhonePe’s deep understanding of the country’s fabric and its user base make it the ideal partner.”</p>.<p>PhonePe digital payments app was launched in 2016, and as of March 31, 2025, the fintech firm has over 61 crore registered users and a digital payments acceptance network spread across over 4.4 crore merchants. PhonePe’s products and services include consumer payments (including digital distribution services), merchant payments.</p>