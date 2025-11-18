Today's Horoscope – November 18, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 17 November 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends.
Colour: cream | Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right.
Colour: Scarlet | Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies.
Colour: Magenta | Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass.
Colour: Honey | Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
A time to develop a better perspective and to work on a relationship which you feel is being threatened by negligence, Romantic ties and financial status developed through overseas contacts.
Colour: Aubergine | Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Health problems crop up. Understand your money situation. Make investments and long-term savings plans.
Colour: Purple | Number: 8
September 23 - October 22
Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus.
Colour: Tomato-red | Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Be careful of your health and pay attention to any telltale signs of illness- mostly exhaustion due to overwork and stress. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you'll fare much better.
Colour: Orange | Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt.
Colour: Salmon-pink | Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today. It is very important for you to stay focused today. This a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities.
Colour: Caramel | Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Travel plans may come unhitched.
Colour: Sea-green | Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Partnerships or collaborations do well. The moon adds enchantment to your mood, and travel plans look exciting.
Colour: Pearl | Number: 3
Amara Ramdev