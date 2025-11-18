<p>Five decades ago, in 1975, India launched the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme with the ambitious aim of promoting nutrition support for children under six, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers. Since then, ICDS has remained the anchor of India’s fight against child malnutrition, supporting early childhood care and education (ECCE) and integrating health, nutrition and development interventions through a vast network of Anganwadi centres. It was also India’s first attempt to combine welfare with grassroots governance. With close to 14 lakh Anganwadis, it remains one of the largest early childhood and nutrition networks in the world. Its success lies in reach and the integration of ICDS-Anganwadi centres. </p>.<p>Over the years, ICDS has adapted to changing needs--from hot cooked meals to Take-Home Ration (THR), and from manual registers to smartphone-based monitoring. Initiatives such as POSHAN Abhiyaan (National Nutrition Mission) and Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 reflect a sustained national commitment to building a healthier generation. Today, ICDS is central to India’s pledge to nourish its youngest citizens, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 2 on zero hunger and SDG 3 on good health and well-being) and contributing to the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.</p>.<p>ICDS remains a cornerstone of India’s social development architecture, representing something rare in India’s welfare and development politics: a long-term, child- and women-centred policy commitment. It has lifted millions of children out of hunger and nutritionally empowered vulnerable girls and women, built a solid generation of frontline workers (Anganwadi workers and helpers), and embedded nutrition into governance and policy framework. </p>.<p>A key strengths of the ICDS–Anganwadi framework is its integrated approach, combining nutrition, health services, pre-school education, and community outreach. This fosters convergence across sectors and simplifies access for beneficiaries. With the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the ICDS-Anganwadis have been entrusted with a greater role in ECCE, bringing them closer to the formal school system.</p>.<p>The continuity of care offered by ICDS is another distinct attribute. Studies show that mothers who receive ICDS support during pregnancy are more likely to enrol their children in Anganwadis, creating a positive cycle across generations. </p>.<p>But as ICDS turns 50, its achievements sit alongside persistent challenges. Many Anganwadi centres lack adequate infrastructure, including toilets, safe drinking water, storage facilities and consistent supplies. Concerns continue about the nutritional quality and quantity of food. Anganwadi workers and helpers face high workloads, low honorariums, insufficient training and poor digital literacy. </p>.<p>IF ICDS is to remain relevant in a rapidly changing world, it must transfer. It must look beyond nutrition and food security towards holistic child and family development. Expanding ECCE by aligning it with NEP 2020 and global early development frameworks is essential. Professional training, including specialised training such as Montessori education, should be integrated into capacity-building programmes for Anganwadi workers.</p>.<p>NEP 2020 places strong emphasis on ECCE and envisions Anganwadis as foundational units of the education system, providing high-quality pre-school education for children aged three to six. It advocates integrating Anganwadis with school complexes to ensure continuity in learning and smooth transition to primary schools. This requires well-trained workers equipped to deliver play-based, activity-oriented learning, supported by a structured curriculum. </p>.<p>Nearly 85 per cent of a child’s brain development occurs before the age of six, highlighting the need for structured stimulation and early learning during these formative years. Anganwadis therefore require trained professionals who can monitor cognitive development, deliver age-appropriate learning activities and ensure a nurturing environment.</p>.<p>With the NEP 2020 prioritising foundational learning and the ECCE, Anganwadis must evolve beyond their traditional role. This transformation is crucial not only for meeting SDGs but also for realising the aspirations of Viksit Bharat 2047.</p>.<p>To meet evolving needs, Anganwadis must modernise their infrastructure and strengthen operations through the use of ICT tools, smart learning spaces, and robust monitoring mechanisms. A national-level monitoring mechanism is essential. Integrating artificial intelligence and real-time databases can enable informed planning, course correction, accountability, and replace fragmented monitoring systems. Data-driven accountability and decision-making--from grassroots to the national level-- will be key to ensuring transparency and accountability.</p>.<p>If ICDS is to remain effective for the next fifty years, its objectives must be realigned with India’s aspirations for health, education, equity and sustainable development. Future reforms should prioritise infrastructure, service delivery, workforce professionalism, community engagement and better governance. The ICDS -Anganwadis must evolve into nutrition-cum-learning centres, supported through convergence with schemes like Ayushman Bharat, National Health Mission, along with involvement of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs). Extending Ayushmaan Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to cover children registered in Anganwadis and their families would provide a stronger safety net.</p>.<p>Capacity building through regular training in ECCE, nutrition and digital tools is crucial, as is sustained budgetary support.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is former professor, Sri Ramakrishna Hegde Chair on Decentralisation and Development, Institute for Social and Economic Change, Bengaluru)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>