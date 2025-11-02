Today's Horoscope – November 2, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 01 November 2025, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19): Participating in a local clean-up drive might instil a sense of
community pride. A brief chat with a neighbour could evolve into an engaging friendship.
Exploring a new trail on your bike may reveal breathtaking views.
Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 20 - May 20): Attending a lecture on sustainability can inspire eco-friendly
changes in your evening of stargazing could offer a moment of awe and tranquillity. The
moon makes you mellow.
Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 21 - Jun 20): Joining a debate club may sharpen your communication skills
and expand your viewpoints. Reading a biography could provide motivation and a fresh
perspective on life. A night out with a friend could deepen into something more.
Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue LuckyNumber: 5
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Avoid being gullible! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then
you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be
true, then it probably is.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise LuckyNumber: 3
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today,
especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you
might be overreaching.
Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic
promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change
your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today.
LuckyColour: Lavender LuckyNumber: 6
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Close partnerships and emotional relationships at home will be
taking up a good deal of your time, Love works a miracle today and you start to see with
clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be.
LuckyColour: Chrome Lucky Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Avoid risky adventures today. Energy can be intense during
this period. A detractor is out to belittle you, so make sure that your work is perfect. Rivalry
can be intense, as you do all things well effortlessly.
Lucky Colour: sapphire Lucky Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Checking into
a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you!
Lucky Colour: Tan Lucky Number: 4
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as
you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Do not get involved in “sound financial propositions” or give loans.
Lucky Colour: Ash Lucky Number:2
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Opportunities for travel must be carefully considered. Dream
a little today. Spouse troublesome. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major
expenses may also crop up.
Lucky Colour: green Lucky Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Caution advised in all matters of the heart. Try to think before
you act. An aggressive male ruins your day. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational
hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely.
Lucky Colour: Copper Lucky Number: 6
Amara Ramdev