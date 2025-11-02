Fund misuse alleged at EPF Staff Credit Co-op Society; investors anxious

<p>Bengaluru: An alleged financial misappropriation of crores of rupees has come to light at the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Staff Credit Co-operative Society, located near Richmond Circle. The society, which has been operating for the last 61 years is being run by employees.</p>.<p>A senior police officer from Cubbon Park police said that based on a complaint, an FIR has been registered against the CEO Gopi and an accountant Jagadish of the Society. The complainant Muralidhara C J, the president of the Society, alleged that after scrutinising bank account details, transaction records, and the administrative activities, it was found that funds have been illegally transferred from certain accounts. </p>.<p>Hundreds of employees deposited a portion of their monthly salaries into the society as savings for their future.</p>.<p>However, the society’s accounts are now reportedly empty, leaving employees anxious and outraged as their lifetime savings have vanished, said Mahadevaiah B, one of the investors.</p>.AAI report on Bengaluru second airport flags terrain & airspace issues.<p>Speaking to <span class="italic">DH</span>, one of the office-bearers said, “most of the investors are not ready to fight legally as the accused went absconding soon after FIR was filed on Friday night. We don’t want to move court for legal action and we just want our money back. So far we have not contacted any legal experts and we have also asked the complainant to withdraw the case.”</p>.<p>Kiran, an investor who had been waiting at the police station since early morning, told <span class="italic">DH</span>, “We do not want to disclose details of the case to the media as it involves our personal investments. We don’t want to lose our money. The police have assured us that they will resolve the matter.”</p>.<p>Muralidhar, president of the Society, said, “Only employees of the EPF were allowed to open accounts in the society. I have invested about Rs 2 lakh. After taking charge as president six months ago, I came to know that funds were missing.”</p>