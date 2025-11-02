Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Fund misuse alleged at EPF Staff Credit Co-op Society; investors anxious

A senior police officer from Cubbon Park police said that based on a complaint, an FIR has been registered against the CEO Gopi and an accountant Jagadish of the Society.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 22:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 22:48 IST
India NewsKarnatakaEPF

Follow us on :

Follow Us