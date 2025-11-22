Today's Horoscope – November 22, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 21 November 2025, 18:34 IST
March 21 - April 20
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. A little retail therapy will put you in a fine mood. Lucky colour: Mango Lucky number: 6
April 21 - May 21
Changes at home are possible and a relationship puts a heavy strain on you today. An older loved one’s health cautioned. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right. Lucky colour: Purple Lucky number: 2
May 22 - June 21
A lack of concentration could get you into serious trouble. It is very important for you to stay focused today. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy — a transfer is quite likely. Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 3
June 22 - July 22
A surprise in store for you today. It might arrive in the form of an unexpected visitor. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know-how. Put your efforts into being creative. Lucky colour: Turquoise Lucky number: 5
July 23 - August 21
Curb a tendency to be introspective. Things seem unmanageable now, but an unseen hand is pushing things your way. Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent. Lucky colour: Jade Lucky number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Financial matters are emphasized. Increase in your financial status – either through your effort or someone close to you. Finances may be good, but hangers-on will be more. Don’t be eager to part with your cash. Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 6
September 23 - October 22
Don’t let friends or relatives rule your life. Your need to get away could lead you into greater debt. Learn to remain flexible and open-minded, especially when faced with something new. Lucky colour: Mustard Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Your energy is high and opportunities are many — but do not act rashly. Property investments should pay off. You could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 4
November 22 - December 21
Keep a tight hold on the purse strings. A good time to slow down, take stock of the situation and then make firm plans. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment. Lucky colour: Scarlet Lucky number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Sometimes it’s your own expectations that are the culprit. People can give you only so much and the sooner you accept it, the sooner you can make peace — and your relationship can soar and get healthier too. Lucky colour: Beige Lucky number: 7
January 21 - February 19
Be careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want. Lucky colour: Maroon Lucky number: 3
February 20 - March 20
You need to keep in mind a realistic time frame for your goal-setting. Enlist the cooperation of friends who will guide you and help you to go about it. Romance takes a backseat as you are pre-occupied with work today. Lucky colour: Tan Lucky number: 8
Amara Ramdev