<p>Bengaluru: 'A book titled ,'Hampi: The Rituals of Time', by popular photographer Saibal Das, was unveiled in Bengaluru recently by Governor of Karnataka Thaawar Chand Gehlot</p><p>Also present at the launch were Minister for Tourism HK Patil, former Ambassador to UNESCO Chiranjiv Sing and Member of Parliament Lahar Singh Siroya. </p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot described Hampi as "a unique confluence of India's cultural consciousness, architectural brilliance, spiritual depth and timeless artistry and the book offers a soulful journey through time. Every image is a story, every page a journey through traditions, beliefs, rituals and human aspirations." H K Patil, said "The book captures the rich heritage, culture and archaeology of Hampi, bringing alive an ancient civilization that once flourished here. It presents a grand narrative shaped by time, beautifully preserved through his lens." </p><p>Saibal has captured the continuous flow of life that moves through Hampi—where the past and present breathe together. He views Hampi not as a landscape of ruins or dynasties, but as a living monument, vibrant with primordial energy and contemporary spirit. The use of a rare platinum-palladium printing process lends the photographs a timeless depth and archival permanence. </p>