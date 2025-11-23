Today's Horoscope – November 23, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 22 November 2025, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down.
Lucky colour: Plum Lucky number: 3
April 21 - May 21
Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral. Avoid compromising situations at work.
Lucky colour: Green Lucky number: 5
May 22 - June 21
You are forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from.
Lucky colour: Maroon Lucky number: 8
June 22 - July 22
You are open to new ideas and commitments. Avoid risky projects. This is a great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. You will have excellent ideas and you should be able to help your partner get ahead. Money matters good.
Lucky colour: Gold Lucky number: 2
July 23 - August 21
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Promotions will be yours if you have acted professionally in times of crisis. Be innovative. Health ailments better.
Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 3
August 22 - September 23
Money matters smooth. Partner/spouse proves troublesome. Don't count on your friends to be loyal when it comes to doing things. Your interests could lead you down avenues you never realized existed.
Lucky colour: Violet Lucky number: 6
September 23 - October 22
You will have excellent ideas and you should be able to help your partner get ahead. More interaction with siblings. Education of children highlighted. Deals over buying/selling a house possible.
Lucky colour: Sky-Blue Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Your ability to deal with humanitarian groups will enhance your reputation. You'll be pleased with today's unexpected insights. Investments in art and property can be profitable today.
Lucky colour: Pink Lucky number: 7
November 22 - December 21
Mixed messages are making it difficult for you to understand who is accountable for recent events. Your health will be good. This period is also good for entertainment and in general having a good time.
Lucky colour: Honey Lucky number: 4
December 23 - January 20
You have to be more vocal when you make suggestions at a family get-together. Your relatives do pay heed to your words. However, don’t take sides, and try to be objective when offering advice. You will be able to work with fine detail today.
Lucky colour: Claret-Red Lucky number: 1
January 21 - February 19
Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. You could have a tendency to spend too much on your home or entertainment. An old loan is returned to you.
Lucky colour: Coffee Lucky number: 3
February 20 - March 20
You are usually level-headed and practical, but someone has come into your life and swept you off your feet. Do come back into the real world. Work is getting pushed aside, but your well-meaning friends are pitching in.
Lucky colour: Sea-Green Lucky number: 9
Amara Ramdev