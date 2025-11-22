Menu
Stalemates continue in FIDE World Cup semifinals

Uzbek compatriots Javokhir Sindarov and Nodirbek Yakkubboev were the first to finish their game with a speedy draw while Alexey Esipenko toiled to extract some advantage with the White pieces before settling for a draw against Wei Yi of China.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 17:51 IST
Published 22 November 2025, 17:51 IST
