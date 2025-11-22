Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Free fall of Azzurri

One of the heavyweights of world football who turned disciplined defending into an art form called Catenaccio, much like the revered attacking styles such as Total Football or Joga Bonito, were slowly losing their elite status.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 18:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2025, 18:00 IST
FootballSports NewsItaly

Follow us on :

Follow Us