Today's Horoscope – November 25, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 24 November 2025, 18:34 IST
March 21 - April 20
Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned.
Lucky colour: Violet
Lucky number: 8
April 21 - May 21
Your emotions may seem misleading, but your utter loyalty will carry you through any rough patches in a relationship. Interaction and building-up of a social network is indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently.
Lucky colour: Gold
Lucky number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Emotional situations take a toll on you today. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Your quiet anger can be intimidating, so speak out today. Family relationships highlighted.
Lucky colour: Beige
Lucky number: 3
June 22 - July 22
A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think.
Lucky colour: Bronze
Lucky number: 5
July 23 - August 21
You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments.
Lucky colour: Lavender
Lucky number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals.
Lucky colour: Indigo
Lucky number: 4
September 23 - October 22
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into, and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects.
Lucky colour: Brick-red
Lucky number: 7
October 23 - November 21
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you—be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Lucky colour: Ivory
Lucky number: 1
November 22 - December 21
You will be recognised for your work and abilities, but even so, you won't always feel totally at ease with it. Loneliness may be an issue, and despite being surrounded by well-wishers, it may not seem to be enough.
Lucky colour: Velvet-black
Lucky number: 9
December 23 - January 20
Talk to an older family member you have helped in the past. Go after your goals and don't be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to put your cards on the table and sort out your goals and priorities. A loved one is not very helpful.
Lucky colour: Brown
Lucky number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Speculations can be avoided. Your wit could see you through a tricky situation today. Good friends could let you down, and business partners may not deserve your trust.
Lucky colour: Ash
Lucky number: 6
February 20 - March 20
A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Your love life has been slow; it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Lucky colour: Indigo
Lucky number: 8
Amara Ramdev