Today's Horoscope – November 27, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 26 November 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
The day is set for you to perform in high gear, and that comes easily to you! But modesty should be your calling card! Timing in business is off so a delay is aggravating. Don’t be overly generous.
Colour: Indigo Number: 3
April 21 - May 21
You are likely to reveal information unintentionally. Be an observer before getting involved in controversies. your ideas about business interests are on target.
Colour: Pink Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Your creative potential is high. A quarrel with a colleague can be avoided if you speak your mind tactfully. Chance to resolve an old issue will become apparent.
Colour: Mustard Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Interaction and building–up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently. Hobbies prove lucrative, and provides a steady source of income.
Colour: Peach Number: 6
July 23 - August 21
You are in a confrontational mood with your colleagues today. Look for a mature person to guide you. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated. Try not to judge new faces harshly.
Colour: Wine Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take toll on your health today. Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars.
Colour: Mango Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
You are meticulous in your work, and the plan or proposal you present today will earn you big rewards. Plan your approach wisely and direct your energy wisely. Romance takes a back-seat today as you are so goal-oriented.
October 23 - November 21
An abrupt turn-about of events puts you in a quandary — which direction should you move. Stay close to your ideals and follow your heart. Your gut-instinct will take you in the right direction.
Colour: Ash Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
Difficulties with peers could be unnerving but as far as work is concerned you have been putting up a good show. Jealousy at work is common, and look out for a detractor who is bad-mouthing you today.
Colour: Chocolate Number: 9
December 23 - January 20
Work quietly at your own goals and forget about situations that you can do little about. Depression may put a damper on your day. Your intellectual charm will win hearts and bring opportunities that you least expect.
Colour: Blue Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Situations could easily get blown out of proportion if you have made unreasonable promises. You are ready to blow up and your stress level has gone into over drive. Avoid conflicts with in-laws or other family members.
Colour: Brown Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
A friend is taking up a lot of your time. You are confused about their intentions. The mixed signals you are getting are confusing. But you need to handle the friend with a light hand today. Not superficial, but not in a deeply intense way either. An evening out for a drink should be the level of light-heartedness.
Colour: Burgundy Number: 6
Amara Ramdev