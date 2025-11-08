Today's Horoscope – November 8, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 07 November 2025, 18:33 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): A great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit. This is an excellent time to work on confidence issues — your personal mojo needs a makeover.
Lucky colour: Violet Lucky number: 3
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby could turn lucrative. Your career plans are promising but need to be more grounded. Confusion or miscommunication with others is possible today.
Lucky colour: Mauve Lucky number: 2
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): Reconsider an investment before finalizing it. Incomplete work could draw your boss’s ire. Be objective rather than emotional when dealing with colleagues.
Lucky colour: Honey Lucky number: 5
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): A lack of support may have made you rethink your opinion of someone close. You may feel your goals are unrealistic, but they’re actually within reach — stay focused and optimistic.
Lucky colour: Bronze Lucky number: 6
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): You feel more at ease with recent decisions and less concerned about others’ judgments. Your high energy, original ideas, and sharp memory will boost your achievements.
Lucky colour: Lavender Lucky number: 8
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sep 23): Your energy levels improve, and obstacles seem easier to overcome. A busy day at work brings rewarding results. A great time to sign contracts and finalize deals.
Lucky colour: Indigo Lucky number: 3
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sep 24 - Oct 23): Workload increases, and loved ones may be demanding. You’re in the mood to socialize but be discreet — avoid gossip or revealing secrets. A friend helps you resolve an issue today.
Lucky colour: Ivory Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Avoid overspending today. Spend quality time with someone special. You finally gain clarity about an ongoing situation. Mars helps mend a long-broken friendship.
Lucky colour: Purple Lucky number: 4
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Choose your words carefully to avoid hurting someone’s feelings. You gain new clarity about who you can truly trust. You’re finally ready to follow your emotions with confidence.
Lucky colour: Magenta Lucky number: 7
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Emotional confusion lifts when you communicate openly. Believe in yourself and take decisive action. A strong-willed woman may need to be handled diplomatically.
Lucky colour: Grey Lucky number: 1
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Mood swings could make you feel isolated — lighten up by throwing a party! Financial benefits may come through inheritance, property, or family assets. Expect celebrations and reunions.
Lucky colour: Peach Lucky number: 2
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): Romance and leisure have taken a backseat lately — it’s time to pause and reconnect with your heart. A calm retreat or meditation will help restore balance.
Lucky colour: Mango Lucky number: 8
Amara Ramdev