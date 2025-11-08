Menu
Today's Horoscope – November 8, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 07 November 2025, 18:33 IST
Aries
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): A great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit. This is an excellent time to work on confidence issues — your personal mojo needs a makeover. Lucky colour: Violet  Lucky number: 3
Taurus
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby could turn lucrative. Your career plans are promising but need to be more grounded. Confusion or miscommunication with others is possible today. Lucky colour: Mauve  Lucky number: 2
Gemini
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): Reconsider an investment before finalizing it. Incomplete work could draw your boss’s ire. Be objective rather than emotional when dealing with colleagues. Lucky colour: Honey  Lucky number: 5
Cancer
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): A lack of support may have made you rethink your opinion of someone close. You may feel your goals are unrealistic, but they’re actually within reach — stay focused and optimistic. Lucky colour: Bronze  Lucky number: 6
Leo
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): You feel more at ease with recent decisions and less concerned about others’ judgments. Your high energy, original ideas, and sharp memory will boost your achievements. Lucky colour: Lavender  Lucky number: 8
Virgo
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sep 23): Your energy levels improve, and obstacles seem easier to overcome. A busy day at work brings rewarding results. A great time to sign contracts and finalize deals. Lucky colour: Indigo  Lucky number: 3
Libra
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sep 24 - Oct 23): Workload increases, and loved ones may be demanding. You’re in the mood to socialize but be discreet — avoid gossip or revealing secrets. A friend helps you resolve an issue today. Lucky colour: Ivory  Lucky number: 9
Scorpio
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Avoid overspending today. Spend quality time with someone special. You finally gain clarity about an ongoing situation. Mars helps mend a long-broken friendship. Lucky colour: Purple  Lucky number: 4
Sagittarius
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Choose your words carefully to avoid hurting someone’s feelings. You gain new clarity about who you can truly trust. You’re finally ready to follow your emotions with confidence. Lucky colour: Magenta  Lucky number: 7
Capricorn
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Emotional confusion lifts when you communicate openly. Believe in yourself and take decisive action. A strong-willed woman may need to be handled diplomatically. Lucky colour: Grey  Lucky number: 1
Aquarius
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Mood swings could make you feel isolated — lighten up by throwing a party! Financial benefits may come through inheritance, property, or family assets. Expect celebrations and reunions. Lucky colour: Peach  Lucky number: 2
Pisces
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): Romance and leisure have taken a backseat lately — it’s time to pause and reconnect with your heart. A calm retreat or meditation will help restore balance. Lucky colour: Mango  Lucky number: 8
Amara Ramdev