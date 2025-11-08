<p class="CrossHead">Hey Shadow,</p>.<p class="bodytext">I have so many questions for you. Who are you? Where have you come from? What do you eat? What do you do? What is your name? It’s okay if you don’t have a name, I’ll give you one.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Would you like to be called Raja, Manu, Meena, Rani, or something else like Sona? Oh yes! Sona would be a good name.</p>.<p class="bodytext">I have a lot of questions to ask you, Sona! So, are you just a shadow, or do you have feelings like me? They say that you are a dark area produced when an object comes between light rays and a surface, and they think you mean sadness or gloom.</p>.<p class="bodytext">But I think you are not bad or ugly, because you are my best friend — you always stay with me. If I laugh, you laugh with me too. If I cry, you cry with me. And if I am angry, you are also angry.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Thank you, my best friend, for being with me forever.</p>.<p class="bodytext">With love, </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Sanvi S Nalwad, 13 <br /></span>Belagavi, Karnataka</p>.Children's Day special: The gift of giving.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Dear Shadow,</strong></span></p>.<p>Hi! I see you every day, but I have never really talked to you. You always follow me wherever I go, even when I don’t ask you to. Sometimes you look tall, sometimes short, and sometimes you disappear when there’s no light. I think that’s funny!</p>.<p>When I play outside, you play with me too. You run when I run and jump when I jump. You never get tired or bored. I like that you stay with me even when I am alone. You are like my secret friend who never talks but always listens.</p>.<p>Thank you for being with me always, my silent twin. Please don’t leave me even when the lights go off!</p>.<p>Your friend,</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Ishaan P S, 10</strong></span><br />Mangaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Hi my dear outline, </strong></span></p>.<p>I am your real image, and you are my beautifully created 'ghost image' by god. I think you are doing well under my shade. You are my most faithful companion, and I am sure you will be the same forever.</p>.<p>We both are like Jack and Jill, the colours black and white, and a lock and key. We can truly do wonders and have fun together by dancing, playing, jumping, etc.</p>.<p>You are nature’s way of showing creativity and spreading joy among the people of this universe. Your appearance is because of light, in the absence of which you are always a dark, quiet echo of my life.</p>.<p>Every time I run, you chase me from behind; whenever I stand still, you also stand below my feet. So nice of you, my dear silhouette. You are the only one who doesn’t ask for anything and always stays with me. Our ever-helping friend, the sun (light), made us the best companions.</p>.<p>Love you ‘ghost image’,</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Jaiteerth Manas, 15 </strong></span><br />Raichur, Karnataka</p>