Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeenvironment

The future of wolves in vanishing grasslands

If Karnataka wants to secure a future for its wolves, it must look beyond enclosures and sanctuaries.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 20:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 20:11 IST
KarnatakawildlifeenvironmentSpecials

Follow us on :

Follow Us