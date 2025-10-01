Today's Horoscope – October 1, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 30 September 2025, 18:33 IST
Aries
An unexpected encounter today could bring about a lucrative deal. You have this capacity to be ahead of contemporary thoughts, which sometimes could make you feel isolated. Colour: Blue; Number: 6
2 hours ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
Work pressure builds up, so take time off to chill and unwind. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Colour: Lilac; Number: 2
2 hours ago
Gemini
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Colour: Maroon; Number: 8
2 hours ago
Cancer
Added discipline will help you complete unfinished projects. Today is lucky for travel. Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. Colour: Opal; Number: 3
2 hours ago
Leo
Stress-related problems occur. Keep a low-profile and be a spectator- all the world is a stage. Increased self-confidence and vitality make you enjoy every moment of your time. Colour: Purple; Number: 6
2 hours ago
Virgo
You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Loneliness may be an issue, despite being surrounded by well-wishers. Colour: Tan; Number: 9
2 hours ago
Libra
Your diplomatic skills will smooth over a potential conflict at work or within your family. Be mindful of your energy levels; you don't want to burn out. Setting healthy boundaries is the key to maintaining your equilibrium. Colour: Orange; Number: 4
2 hours ago
Scorpio
Networking opportunities are abundant today, so make the most of social interactions. You may feel a creative block, but it's temporary. Financially, things are stable but avoid taking any risky investments. Colour: Mango; Number: 7
2 hours ago
Sagittarius
A project you've been working on may finally see completion, bringing relief. Travel plans are on the horizon, promising adventure. Be cautious with your words as they may be taken out of context. Colour: Magenta; Number: 1
2 hours ago
Capricorn
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Colour: Beige; Number: 6
2 hours ago
Aquarius
Your leadership qualities come to the fore today Your efforts and hard work will be rewarded. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Children bring joy. Colour: Yellow; Number: 8
2 hours ago
Pisces
Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Colour: Ivory; Number: 5