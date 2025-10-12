Today's Horoscope – October 12, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 11 October 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
The pace of life quickens, and feelings lie much closer to the surface. You may decide to throw a party, make home repairs. Throat infections and allergies indicated.
Colour: Cream Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today.
Colour: Coffee Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life.
Colour: Chocolate Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
Being aggressive with colleagues is not the answer. Your partner proves troublesome today. Avoid confrontations. You will find many reasons for frustration with family and co-workers.
Colour: Brown Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
You are at your sentimental best today. You may be infatuated with someone you meet and not seeing people objectively now. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations.
Colour: Fuchsia Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Circumstances likely to test your will-power and self-confidence. Learn to cope, using tact and diplomacy rather than being aggressive. Do not get involved in “sound financial propositions” or give loans.
Colour: Bronze Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
You may want to explore and develop your inner strengths and take a course on meditation. The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change, as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues.
Colour: Cerise Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think.
Colour: Magenta Number: 9
November 22 - December 21
You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Colour: Opal Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Engage in activities that inspire you, allowing your creative juices to flow freely. Avoid self-doubt; your unique perspective is valuable. Embrace unconventional ideas and explore uncharted territories.
Colour: Yellow Number: 5
January 21 - February 19
Today, your innovative ideas take centre stage. Embrace your creative instincts and explore uncharted territories. Collaborations with like-minded individuals could lead to exciting projects. Trust your intuition in negotiations.
Colour: Turquoise Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
Today, focus on emotional well-being. Prioritize self-care and nurture your inner peace. Engage in activities that soothe your soul, be it art, music, or nature walks. Trust your intuition in relationships.
Colour: Aqua-green Number: 7
Amara Ramdev