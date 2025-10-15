Today's Horoscope – October 15, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 14 October 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Your innovative ideas are poised to leave a mark. A casual conversation might reveal deeper insights, so listen actively. A new hobby might beckon, promising relaxation.
Colour: Jade Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
Reconnecting with nature will reenergize your spirit. Embrace the unknown and let go of preconceptions; surprises await. Financial planning this week may lead to long-term benefits.
Colour: Burnt-Sienna Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Volunteering or assisting someone may fill you with a sense of purpose. Seek harmony in your surroundings, it will bolster your creativity. Exploring a different culture or cuisine could be enlightening.
Colour: Coral Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Increased self-confidence and vitality make you enjoy every moment of your time. A good phase to put your point of view across. Female associates/colleagues/authority figures could pose problems.
Colour: Brown Number: 6
July 23 - August 21
A new friend takes all your time and work will suffer. A weekend getaway will prove to be enlightening. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix.
Colour: Blue Number: 9
August 22 - September 23
Your hard work will pay dividends and your meticulous planning will help you reach a goal. Overspending on luxurious items needs to be curbed as finances maybe low.
Colour: Mauve Number: 7
September 23 - October 22
Unexpected encounters may lead to exciting opportunities. Embrace spontaneity and keep an open mind. Reflect on your past experiences to make informed decisions.
Colour: Purple Number: 5
October 23 - November 21
Clear communication is essential today, especially in financial matters and partnerships. Approach emotional issues with sensitivity and seek support from those you trust.
Colour: Mustard Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
An unusual connection could bring fresh perspectives. Stay organized in your finances and be cautious with technology. Remain open to adventure and new experiences.
Colour: Rust Number: 3
December 23 - January 20
Focusing on long-term goals will provide a roadmap for success. Being open to feedback can foster growth in professional spheres. Cultivating mindfulness will enhance emotional well-being.
Colour: Lilac Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
Embracing innovative ideas can lead to breakthroughs in challenging situations. Strengthening community ties will bring a sense of belonging. Reflecting on personal values will guide actions and choices.
Colour: Periwinkle Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
Immerse yourself in artistic endeavours to find solace and inspiration. Dreams may hold meaningful messages, so pay attention. Engaging in acts of kindness will amplify inner peace and joy.
Colour: Honey Number: 8
Amara Ramdev