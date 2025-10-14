Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | BJP releases first list of candidates

The polls will be held in two phases -- November 6 and 11 -- and the results will be out on November 14.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 09:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 09:09 IST
India NewsBJPBiharAssembly electionsBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us