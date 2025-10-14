<p>The BJP on Tuesday released the first list of its candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections.</p><p>The polls will be held in two phases -- November 6 and 11 -- and the results will be out on November 14.</p>.<p>The ruling NDA on Sunday came out with its seat-sharing formula for the elections to the 243-member assembly, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the BJP deciding to contest 101 constituencies each, and leaving the rest for smaller allies.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Decoding state’s electoral journey through changing political landscapes: 2010, 2015, 2020 — and the road to 2025.<p>This is the first time that the two top constituents of the NDA in the state are contesting an equal number of seats.</p><p>The JD(U), headed by Kumar, who is seeking a record fifth consecutive term in office, agreed to contest 101 seats, as many as the BJP, a former junior ally which has, over the years, especially since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rise to national prominence, expanded its footprints in the state.</p><p>Union minister Chirag Paswan, who was accused of damaging the JD(U) in the last assembly polls, when he had revolted against the NDA, will field candidates of his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in 29 seats.</p><p>Smaller allies Hindustani Awam Morcha, headed by Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha of Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha got six seats each, according to the formula agreed upon "in an amicable atmosphere" by top leaders of all NDA constituents, who had been camping in Delhi for some time.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>