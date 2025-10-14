Menu
Israel says it opens fire on suspects in Gaza, local authorities report six killed

The military said the suspects had crossed a boundary for an initial Israeli pullback under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire plan, in a violation of the deal.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 10:34 IST
Published 14 October 2025, 10:34 IST
