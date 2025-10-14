<p>Israel's military said it opened fire on Tuesday to remove a threat posed by suspects who approached its forces in the northern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gaza-strip">Gaza Strip</a>, and health authorities in the enclave said at least six Palestinians had been killed by Israeli fire.</p><p>The military said the suspects had crossed a boundary for an initial Israeli pullback under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire plan, in a violation of the deal.</p>.Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Highlights: Mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkey sign with Trump document on Gaza ceasefire deal.<p>Gaza's local health authority said the Israeli military killed six Palestinians in two separate incidents across the enclave on Tuesday.</p><p>On Monday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hamas">Hamas</a> freed the last living Israeli hostages from Gaza and Israel sent home busloads of Palestinian detainees under the ceasefire deal, as U.S. President Donald Trump declared the end of a two-year-long war that has upended the broader Middle East.</p>