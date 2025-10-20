Today's Horoscope – October 20, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 19 October 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Money may slip through your fingers. Talk to those in a position of power about your intentions. You should try to socialize with clients or the bigwigs of your company today. Being a wallflower doesn’t cut it!
Colour: Coral Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. Luck is with you. You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it.
Colour: Coffee Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. You are feeling moody, and overwhelmed by your daily routine. Your imagination is stimulated.
Colour: White Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
A great day for leisure and romance. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails.
Colour: Ash Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Watch out for the office sneak. Now that you’ve set out your game plan, you’ll maximise your potential.
Colour: Magenta Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
A golden day for friendship. Friends will bring you joy, social interaction and money as well. Avoid confrontations with an emotional friend.
Colour: Pumpkin Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Lack of communication may lead to heated family discussions. Focus on home-related matters, such as repairs, purchases, and renovations. Mars energizes your speech but watch out for those who may try to create trouble.
Colour: Gold Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Meetings and short trips could lead to success. Expect positive news regarding a sibling. Keep your good ideas to yourself, as they might not be suitable for everyone.
Colour: Yellow Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
Your partner or spouse brings god luck your way, and your career plans look promising. Expect assistance from a female figure. Past matters may resurface for resolution or understanding.
Colour: Beige Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today. It is very important for you to stay focused today. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way.
Colour: Caramel Number: 5
January 21 - February 19
If you are communicative, your doubts will vanish. A romantic interest occupies your time today. A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture.
Colour: Lavender Number: 7
February 20 - March 20
You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you’ve fallen into.
Colour: Olive-green Number: 8
Amara Ramdev