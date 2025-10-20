<p>Tumakuru: Tumakuru will host the State Olympics 2026 from January 7, district incharge Minister G Parameshwara said on Sunday.</p>.<p>"Over 4,600 athletes will vie for top honours in 27 disciplines, including track and field, tennis, kabaddi and swimming, in the meet spread over 7 days at district stadium," he said.</p>.MoEF officials say no to mining in Karnataka's Tumakuru forests.<p>"Our district has the distinction of organising sports meets well. The state-level Kabaddi tourney is the proof," he said.</p>.<p>He gave away winners and runners-up trophy of state-level inter-PU college kabaddi tournament. Dakshina Kannada emerged winners in both boys and girls categories. </p>