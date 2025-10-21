Today's Horoscope – October 21, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
March 21 - April 20
Facing a workplace dilemma strengthens your decision-making skills. A weekend retreat could offer solace and reflection. Embracing both leadership and teamwork leads to growth.
Colour: Crimson Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
Connecting with old colleagues might open up new opportunities. Experimenting with different cuisines at home brings joy. Being steadfast yet open to change is valuable.
Colour: Orange Number: 4
May 22 - June 21
Attending a seminar might expand your horizons. Local explorations, even a different route home, can bring surprising delights. Acknowledging both logic and emotion is enriching.
Colour: Silver Number: 9
June 22 - July 22
Try to avoid passing harsh judgments on new faces you encounter. Open yourself up to romance, and plan a quiet evening at home to support a moody family member.
Colour: Indigo Number: 1
July 23 - August 21
A fresh perspective on an old financial issue can help you untangle your financial affairs. Be cautious with dramatic actions tonight, as they could have far-reaching consequences. Travel may come with unforeseen risks, so stay vigilant.
Colour: Red Number: 3
August 22 - September 23
Your actions today can have long-lasting effects, especially concerning domestic arrangements and partnerships. Avoid meddling in others' affairs, and opt for diplomacy and discretion.
Colour: Linen Number: 8
September 23 - October 22
Although you have resources to burn, try to use them wisely today. Stress can be debilitating, Colour: Make important decisions involving mutual assets and credit. Communications that were unclear suddenly make more sense.
Colour: Caramel Number: 5
October 23 - November 21
Upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Too many minor aggravations to cope with today. Be patient. Keep your temper in check.
Colour: Emerald Number: 2
November 22 - December 21
A bond of friendship grows stronger. You may have to devote time to a work-related or intellectual project today. Your partner will enjoy helping out.
Colour: Peach Number: 6
December 23 - January 20
Not a day to make changes at work or demand new responsibilities. Better to accept what is offered and avoid conflict. Circulate and participate in social events so you will have visibility.
Colour: Magenta Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
You can make wonderful contributions to any organization that you join. You can certainly gain popularity; however, don't do it by paying for everyone else. Expand your knowledge and sign up for courses and seminars.
Colour: Carnation Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. Partners mean well, but are temperamental and difficult to get along with.
Colour: Orange Number: 7
