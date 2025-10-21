<p>The Karnataka government has taken a progressive step by approving one day of paid menstrual leave every month for women working in government and private sectors, including garment, information technology, and multinational companies. As this decision sparks public debate, it becomes crucial to examine its practical implications, implementation challenges, and potential impact on workplace equality and productivity.</p>.<p>This initiative follows similar measures introduced in Bihar, Odisha, and Kerala. Karnataka—already proactive in implementing several women-centric schemes and encouraging greater female participation in the workforce—has now extended its support through this policy. The move positions the state among those recognising menstrual health as a workplace and welfare concern rather than a private issue.</p>.<p>Svetlana Alexievich, in <em>The Unwomanly Face of War</em>, documents how women soldiers endured menstruation without basic facilities or dignity—a reminder that menstrual discomfort has long been ignored even in the harshest environments. While menstruation is a natural biological process, it continues to be surrounded by silence and stigma, despite ancient cultural traditions like the Kamakhya temple in Assam once celebrating it as a symbol of creation. Policies like menstrual leave therefore play a crucial role in normalising public conversations and institutional support for women’s health.</p>.<p>Traditionally, women were given rest during menstruation as a recognition of their physical and emotional strain. However, with the rise of patriarchal norms, this understanding turned into exclusion and stigma. Centuries of silence around menstruation have reinforced feelings of shame and discomfort. In this context, policy measures like menstrual leave are not merely welfare provisions but steps toward reclaiming dignity and equality in both social and professional spaces.</p>.<p>Thanks to decades of collective struggle, more women today are pursuing education and careers than ever before. Yet, many continue to experience discomfort, anxiety, and stigma during menstruation, especially in workplaces and public spaces that lack adequate facilities or understanding. Unpredictable cycles and inadequate access to menstrual hygiene products can disrupt work and confidence, underscoring the need for institutional measures like menstrual leave and better workplace infrastructure.</p>.<p>The government’s decision to introduce menstrual leave is both bold and progressive. Though every woman may not need it, the policy promotes openness around women’s health. Predictably, some critics argue that such provisions could impose financial or productivity burdens on organisations—concerns similar to those raised about maternity benefits. However, evidence consistently shows that women employees contribute significantly to efficiency and productivity, often taking fewer discretionary leaves and displaying strong commitment to their work. Rather than viewing menstrual leave as a cost, employers should see it as an investment in workforce well-being and gender equity.</p>.<p>While the policy is progressive, its success also depends on changing long-held social attitudes. Menstruation must be normalised, and women should feel confident to speak about it, seek leave when necessary, and discuss their health without embarrassment. However, a concern remains that some institutions might hesitate to hire women due to this policy. This apprehension needs to be addressed by the government and legal bodies through strict implementation guidelines and awareness campaigns to ensure that menstrual leave promotes equality rather than discrimination.</p>.<p>Extending this facility to girls in schools and colleges would further strengthen their right to education and ensure a more inclusive learning environment. While granting a full day of leave each month may not be practical in academic institutions, a small exemption in the required attendance percentage could serve as a menstrual leave provision, acknowledging both health needs and educational continuity.</p>.<p>By institutionalising such support, both society and the government can empower girls to pursue education, secure meaningful employment, and lead independent lives, thereby enhancing self-worth. Women contribute tirelessly, not only to the economy through their labour but also to families through care and emotional labour that often goes unrecognised. Recognising and supporting this dual contribution strengthens the social fabric without imposing a significant economic burden. In fact, policies that respect the physical and psychological realities of women foster healthier and more productive workplaces. Menstrual leave, therefore, should not be seen merely as a welfare measure but as an affirmation of dignity. It acknowledges that productivity is not only about uninterrupted work but also about humane working conditions. It is, therefore, in the collective interest of policymakers, employers, and citizens alike to endorse this progressive measure with empathy, foresight, and a genuine commitment to gender equity.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is an associate professor of English, Tumkur University, Tumakuru)</em></p> <p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>