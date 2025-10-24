Today's Horoscope – October 24, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 October 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
You may want to stay in the background today. The moon brings cheer. Travel plans need working out. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life.
Colour: Opal | Number: 1
April 21 - May 21
The moon makes you moody and emotionally brittle. All matters pertaining to finance highlighted today. You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made.
Colour: Amber | Number: 4
May 22 - June 21
Self-control and self-transformation is helpful. Control of others does not bring you safety, success or satisfaction. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment.
Colour: Sky-blue | Number: 7
June 22 - July 22
You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better.
Colour: Ivory | Number: 9
July 23 - August 21
Your intellectual energy is heightened, so it’s a great time for brainstorming or discussing your plans. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you down, unless you are ready to make changes.
Colour: Magenta | Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood.
Colour: Maroon | Number: 2
September 23 - October 22
Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Colour: Amber | Number: 5
October 23 - November 21
Travel will result in new romantic attractions. You are ready for the new and unusual! Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today.
Colour: Platinum | Number: 3
November 22 - December 21
A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast.
Colour: Navy-Blue | Number: 6
December 23 - January 20
You must try to avoid serious discussions or disagreements with others. Your vim and vigour help you to finish a work project on time or to launch a new one. Money flow good. A letter could bring misleading information. Travel plans to be avoided.
Colour: Yellow | Number: 4
January 21 - February 19
You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today.
Colour: Mango | Number: 1
February 20 - March 20
Show your leadership and avoid overly aggressive behaviour. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. Secret intrigues could get you into trouble. Career front seems settled. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives.
Colour: Caramel | Number: 7
Amara Ramdev