<p>Bengaluru: Kadlekai Parishe, Bengaluru’s own annual groundnut fair, will be held for five days this year, instead of the usual two days. </p>.<p>The fair will begin on November 17 and will be celebrated on a grand scale, according to Minister for Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy, who held a meeting in this regard on Thursday. </p>.<p>MLAs Ravi Subramanya (Basavanagudi) and Uday Garudachar (Chickpet), members of the Karnataka Rajya Dharmik Parishath and other officials were present at the meeting. </p>.<p>As per tradition, the inaugural ceremony will be held at the Sri Basavanna Temple in Basavanagudi at 10 am, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in attendance. </p>.<p>According to the Muzrai Department, Bull Temple Road, Gandhi Bazaar and NR Road will be decorated on all the five days.</p>.<p>Awareness campaigns will be held for shopkeepers and the public, urging them to avoid plastic bags and use cloth bags instead. </p>.<p>In past years, contractors awarded the tax collection tender had forcibly collected excessive fees from vendors. As a result, the tender has been withdrawn, and the practice of not collecting fees from vendors on Bull Temple Road will continue this year, officials said. </p>.<p>Installation and repair of street lights, deployment of additional CCTV cameras at key locations, fire and emergency vehicles, first-aid facilities, and marshals for crowd control will be arranged, the department said. </p>.<p>The fair had attracted nearly five lakh people last year. </p>