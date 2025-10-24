Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru's annual groundnut fair to begin on November 17, will run for five days

MLAs Ravi Subramanya (Basavanagudi) and Uday Garudachar (Chickpet), members of the Karnataka Rajya Dharmik Parishath and other officials were present at the meeting.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 21:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 21:27 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newskadlekai parishe basavanagudigroundnut fair

Follow us on :

Follow Us