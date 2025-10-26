Today's Horoscope – October 26, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 25 October 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships.
Colour: Mustard | Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential.
Colour: Orange | Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life.
Colour: Tan | Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today. It is very important for you to stay focused today. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way.
Colour: Honey | Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive.
Colour: Yellow | Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to a head. A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today.
Colour: Cocoa | Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
In-laws prove troublesome. Travel could prove profitable, and a chance encounter could bring someone special. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right.
Colour: Amethyst | Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
You are ready for the new and unusual! Good day for public relations and sales. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action.
Colour: Cream | Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on an emotional high and feel more vital. A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives.
Colour: Honey | Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood.
Colour: Plum | Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
You are at your sentimental best today. You may be infatuated with someone you meet and not seeing people objectively now. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations.
Colour: Fuchsia | Number: 8
February 20 - March 20
Circumstances likely to test your will-power and self-confidence. Learn to cope, using tact and diplomacy rather than being aggressive. Do not get involved in “sound financial propositions” or give loans.
Colour: Bronze | Number: 5
Amara Ramdev