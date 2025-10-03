Today's Horoscope – October 3, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 02 October 2025, 18:36 IST
Aries
You can make wonderful contributions to any organization that you join. You can certainly gain popularity; however, don't do it by paying for everyone else. Expand your knowledge and sign up for courses and seminars. Colour: carnation; Number: 7
Taurus
Not a day to make changes at work or demand new responsibilities. Better to accept what is offered and avoid conflict. Circulate and participate in social events so you will have visibility. Colour: mauve; Number: 2
Gemini
Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. A good day to buy a vehicle. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over- work will be the two major culprits. Colour: Tan; Number: 8
Cancer
Travel plans may look good, but ensure all arrangements are made beforehand. A letter brings good news. Take the time to help old friends or relatives who have had a stroke of bad luck. Colour: Teal; Number: 5
Leo
Follow your impulses today. If you are in doubt, demand answers. Avoid confrontations at work. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up through social events you may attend. Colour: Agate; Number: 3
Virgo
Travel and transportation highlighted today. A good day to buy a car or other gadgets. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. colour: Orange; Number: 9
Libra
You are feeling impatient or restless. You have lots of energy and feel the urge to accept challenges and meet deadlines. Communications or travel may be affected. Colour: Opal; Number: 6
Scorpio
Opportunities for friendship, pleasant associations, and enjoyable social interactions occur today. Financial transactions go smoothly. Communication with siblings or neighbours may be restricted. Colour: Mango; Number: 1
Sagittarius
Your meticulous planning may lead to personal success, but don’t lose sight of the woods for the trees Overseas connections and travel benefit. Colour: magenta; number: 4
Capricorn
Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Keep a low profile this weekend. You've sorted out so much in your life recently - have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Colour: Green; Number: 7
Aquarius
Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Working out your cash flow can help you plan a pleasurable journey. The Moon makes you dreamy and romantic. Colour: Violet; Number: 8
Pisces
An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Know how far is too far to go or you could lose an important friend. Colour: Cobalt-blue; Number: 5
Amara Ramdev