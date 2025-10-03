Four policemen among 9 injured in blast in northwest Pakistan

<p>Peshawar: At least nine people were injured, including four policemen, on Thursday in a bomb blast targeting a police mobile van Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.</p>.<p>The van hit an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted on a roadside in the Bana Mara area of Peshawar city, City Police Chief Dr Mian Saeed said.</p>.Nine killed in two separate blasts in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.<p>The blast injured nine people, including four policemen, one of whom is said to be critical.</p>.<p>Investigations were ongoing to determine whether a remote-controlled device or an IED was used in the blast. Saeed added that evidence from the site of the blast was being collected. </p>