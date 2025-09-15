Menu
BJP flays CM Siddaramaiah for ‘undermining Hinduism, backing conversions’

While Ravi issued a strongly worded open letter, Vijayendra posted a blistering statement on X, accusing the Congress government of pursuing an anti-Hindu agenda under the guise of social justice.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 20:19 IST
Comments
Published 14 September 2025, 20:19 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahC T RaviB Y Vijayendra

