Today's Horoscope – September 2, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 01 September 2025, 18:48 IST
Aries
Problems with communication or unpleasant surprises will begin to clear. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise. Colour: gold; Number: 6
31 minutes ago
Taurus
Links with overseas, higher education or legal people could benefit. It's a day for adventures. You have a lot to cope with at the moment, but teamwork promises success today. Colour: grey; Number: 2
Gemini
Find a quiet spot where you can work diligently and stay out of the way. Don't overspend on luxury items. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family. Colour: Maroon; Number: 3
Cancer
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today. Colour: Purple; Number: 8
Leo
If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits. Colour: lemon; Number: 6
Virgo
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Colour: Copper; Number: 5
Libra
Parents or an older relative takes up your time. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. a great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. Colour: Purple; Number: 9
Scorpio
A sense of your own uniqueness and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract. Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent. Colour: ivory; number: 4
Sagittarius
Travel for business or pleasure today. Don't dwell on past regrets. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true . What you want is closer to reality than you think. Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Colour: Brown; Number: 7
Capricorn
Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. Colour: Green; Number: 1
Aquarius
Don’t spend money that you really don't have. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life. Mars heals a long-broken friendship Colour: purple; Number: 8 Colour: Honey Number: 3
Pisces
Uncertainty about your relationship is prevalent. A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Travel and creative hobbies will be your best outlet. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Colour: lilac; Numbers: 8