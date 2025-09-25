Today's Horoscope – September 25, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 24 September 2025, 18:30 IST
Aries
A good day to do a good turn. Don’t fritter away your money and energy on undeserving people and projects. You need to look around and see all the positive things in your life rather than just the negative.
Colour: Peach | Number: 9
Taurus
Increased interaction or travel with children. Your career is under the spotlight and, with the aspect of Saturn on your sign you can clearly focus on the right direction you to take now.
Colour: Lilac | Number: 3
Gemini
Long distance plans work out well. International trade or correspondence successful. Court decisions may not be favourable this time. New faces enter your life today and make it fun.
Colour: Grey | Number: 2
Cancer
A secret affair is telling on you emotionally. It is good to put your cards on the table, and listen to what your partner has to say. Love shall triumph in the end!
Colour: Mauve | Number: 6
Leo
You may be forced to collect debts or favours owed to you or repay outstanding loans yourself. You imply that you don't care for a certain person, but your actions are telling a whole different story!
Colour: Chocolate | Number: 8
Virgo
You will be uncertain of your feelings You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through.
Colour: Coral | Number: 4
Libra
Emotionally you feel more settled. Material matters and finance seem more important to you. A good day to travel write letters and catch up with a friend you have neglected.
Colour: Orchid | Number: 7
Scorpio
Partnerships will be favourable and contracts can be signed. Your partner will enjoy helping out. A friendship you took for granted could surprise you with a new twist now.
Colour: Purple | Number: 5
Sagittarius
Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. Don’t dismiss someone who works under you. An older loved one may be having problems. Time to ask questions and demand answers.
Colour: Olive-Green | Number: 1
Capricorn
Gathering information about the past or meeting a friend from the past, secret travel possible today. Don't draw too much attention to yourself at work.
Colour: Ash | Number: 9
Aquarius
Romantic encounters need caution. Children demand your time today. Your hard work will pay dividends now. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers.
Colour: Cream | Number: 3
Pisces
Energy can be intense during this period. You may be forced to collect debts or favours owed to you or repay outstanding loans yourself. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive.
Colour: White | Number: 2
Amara Ramdev