Oppo F31 Pro+ review: Durable mid-range phone with smooth performance

Specifications:

Display: 6.8-inch full HD+ (2800 × 1280p) OLED display with up to 1600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and AGC DT-Star D+ glass protection for the screen | Processor configuration: 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core CPU, Adreno 720 GPU, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage | Primary camera: 50MP (with OV50D40 sensor, f/1.8, OIS) camera, 2MP(with Galaxy Core 02M1B sensor, f/2.4) depth camera with LED flash | Front camera: 32MP (with Galaxy Core 32E2 sensor, f/2.4) | Battery: 7,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging