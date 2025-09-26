Today's Horoscope – September 26, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 25 September 2025, 18:35 IST
Aries
Your energy is high and opportunities are many — but do not act rashly. Property investments should pay off. You could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong.
Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 3
Taurus
Relations with a spouse or business partner are emphasized. Residential moves advantageous. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential.
Lucky colour: Silver Lucky number: 5
Gemini
Someone you work with could try to undermine you. Educational courses will be stimulating and successful. Relationships may suffer today since you are not at your most sensitive.
Lucky colour: Chrome Lucky number: 2
Cancer
Partnerships and cooperative alliances emphasised. A time to negotiate contracts. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations.
Lucky colour: Honey Lucky number: 2
Leo
Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use.
Lucky colour: Beige Lucky number: 6
Virgo
Your partner can be morose. For the footloose and fancy-free,
an ideal time for that big relationship blossoming. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes with partnership.
Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 9
Libra
A day that is demanding and positive, but your serene approach to matters eases the strain around, and wins you support. Anything that occurs now will be solid and of lasting nature.
Lucky colour: Blue Lucky number: 1
Scorpio
You are secretive today, and rightly so. All work should be kept confidential. Your trusting nature impels you to confide in all the wrong people and that could land you in the soup.
Lucky colour: Copper Lucky number: 9
Sagittarius
A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Home-life brings joy. You will have original ideas, worth implementing, so take your time to put it all together and make a presentation.
Lucky colour: Mango Lucky number: 7
Capricorn
Arguments could prevail. Talk to someone you trust. Writing and public speaking are especially favoured today. You are more accessible today, but you need to not fritter away your time.
Lucky colour: Ash Lucky number: 8
Aquarius
Your significant other is dreamy and accommodating. A partnership may be beneficial. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up today.
Lucky colour: White Lucky number: 4
Pisces
A lack of concentration could get you into serious trouble. It is very important for you to stay focused today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today.
Lucky colour: Amber Lucky number: 1
Amara Ramdev