Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Making energy uncertain in a fragile economy helps no one: S Jaishankar

The relations between New Delhi and Washington, D.C., came under stress over the past few weeks since Trump imposed a 50% tariff on India’s exports to the US.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 20:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 20:05 IST
India NewsS JaishankarMEA

Follow us on :

Follow Us