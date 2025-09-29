Today's Horoscope – September 29, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 28 September 2025, 18:35 IST
Aries
A quiet restful day to be spent in bed or catching up on reading. The day favours domestic interests. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative. Lucky colour: Violet Lucky number: 5
Taurus
Partner or spouse brings luck your way. Career looks good — much financial gain indicated. Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Lucky colour: Magenta Lucky number: 6
Gemini
Follow your impulses today. If you are in doubt, demand answers. Avoid confrontations at work. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up through social events you may attend. Lucky colour: Amber Lucky number: 2
Cancer
A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Lucky colour: Beige Lucky number: 3
Leo
Not everyone is telling you the truth, so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. Lucky colour: Maroon Lucky number: 8
Virgo
Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones. Lucky colour: Bronze Lucky number: 6
Libra
This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important. Lucky colour: Caramel Lucky number: 4
Scorpio
You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and need to reorganize your perspectives and look out for new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible, try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on. Lucky colour: Mauve Lucky number: 7
Sagittarius
The time has come for you to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Hasty speech, words spoken in anger cause problems at work today. Lucky colour: Wine Lucky number: 1
Capricorn
Career-wise you shine. A day to be self-confident and assured. You are good — you know it, so tell the world about it. Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Lucky colour: Lemon-yellow Lucky number: 9
Aquarius
Your meticulous attention to detail pays off today. In romance, stop playing underdog. Disorganisation or lack of information could frustrate you. Lucky colour: Off-white Lucky number: 3
Pisces
The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new ventures and unnecessary expenses. Lucky colour: Coral Lucky number: 2
Amara Ramdev