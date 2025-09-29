Mysuru Dasara: Tiger formation using 2983 drones sets Guinness world record

<p>Mysuru: By creating an image of the national animal tiger using 2983 drones, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) set a Guinness World Record during the Drone Show that was organised as part of Dasara festivities at Bannimantapa Parade Grounds, in Mysuru, on Sunday.</p><p>The Guinness World Record added another feather to the cap of Nada Habba Dasara festivities this year. The CESC had used around 1500 drones last year to create various formations.</p><p>Thousands of people had gathered at the Torchlight Parade ground at Bannimantap to watch the spectacular drone show.</p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders relief operations as Krishna, Bhima rivers flood Kalaburagi region.<p>The drones created formations of the solar system, world map, army, peacock, national animal tiger, dolphin, eagle, Kalinga narthana of Lord Krishna, Ambari elephant, Karnataka map, Goddess Chamundeshwari and many others.</p><p>Thousands of people watching the event were awestruck over the formations, and were seen recording it on their mobile phones.</p><p>Earlier, singer Kunal Ganjawala entertained the audience with a number of songs. </p>