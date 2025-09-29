<p>Mysuru: Like every year, several households in Mysuru have continued their tradition and come up with attractive Navaratri doll shows. </p><p>There are various concepts to educate children about not just traditions, culture, festivals, customs, mythology, pilgrim centres, but even values. A variety of dolls collected from different parts of the country are arranged creatively to suit the concept in an odd number of rows with Pattada Rani and Raja at the centre. They formally conclude the show by putting the Pattada Rani and Raja to sleep after the Vijayadashami procession. </p>.<p>Palace priest Srihari Dixit and his wife Geetha have transformed their home in Giridarshini Layout into a 'Bombe Mane' (Dolls' House) with over 5,000 dolls for the 19th year. This time they have come up with concept of 'Operation Sindhoor', conservation of environment, forest, besides traditional concepts, including prayers (Nithya Prarthane); Nava Durga, Vishnu Dashavathara, Jamboo Savari, Wadiyars and more. Adithi Purushotham, who visited the show, shared that it was nice to see so many dolls at one place. </p>.Prelude of thrilling Yuva Dasara concerts, Mysuru Palace cultural evenings set tone for finale.<p>Soumya Gururaj has displayed Ramayana concept with miniature dolls of Sri Rama, Anjaneya, Ravana, Atma linga and more at their residence in Metagalli. Nethra Prakash of SBM colony, Udayagiri, has displayed dolls of Kanakadasa, Purandaradasa, Meera bhai and more. N Niharika of Kuvempunagar has displayed dolls of Ashta Lakshmis. Padmasri Ravishankar of Kuvempunagar has displayed dance forms like Kathakali. R Pallavi of Vidyaranyapuram has displayed dolls depicting the life of Lord Sri Krishna.</p>