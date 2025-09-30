Today's Horoscope – September 30, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 29 September 2025, 18:35 IST
Aries
Business or pleasure trips prove successful today. Finances not as adverse as they appear. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. An affair is getting out of hand, and you know it!
Lucky colour: Magenta Lucky number: 2
Taurus
Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! Your creativity is good, but you need to look for more practical solutions today.
Lucky colour: Cream Lucky number: 1
Gemini
You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum. Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Prepare for endings or separations with people from the past.
Lucky colour: Green Lucky number: 3
Cancer
Added discipline will help you complete unfinished projects. Today is lucky for travel. Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional – deftly, without blowing up.
Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 6
Leo
Stress-related problems occur. Keep a low profile and be a spectator – all the world is a stage. Increased self-confidence and vitality make you enjoy every moment of your time.
Lucky colour: Purple Lucky number: 4
Virgo
You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Loneliness may be an issue, despite being surrounded by well-wishers.
Lucky colour: Tan Lucky number: 8
Libra
A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching.
Lucky colour: Pink Lucky number: 9
Scorpio
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life.
Lucky colour: Topaz Lucky number: 7
Sagittarius
Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking – you may be way off the mark.
Lucky colour: Gold Lucky number: 1
Capricorn
Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family.
Lucky colour: Honey Lucky number: 3
Aquarius
Money problems appear to loom large, but it is temporary. Career front seems unsettled. Romance is good. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments.
Lucky colour: Aquamarine Lucky number: 6
Pisces
People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Avoid conflict with family and female associates. A lucky spell could begin today with an important communication coming to you.
Lucky colour: Beige Lucky number: 2
Amara Ramdev