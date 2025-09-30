Menu
Marine exports likely to be 'negatively' impacted by 50% US tariff: Commerce ministry

The 50% tariff places India at disadvantage compared to its competitors, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday told Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 01:44 IST
Published 30 September 2025, 01:44 IST
