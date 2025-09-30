YouTube to pay $24.5 million to settle Trump account suspension suit

<p>Alphabet-owned YouTube has agreed to pay $24.5 million to settle a lawsuit that US President Donald Trump brought against the company over the suspension of his account following the January 2021 U.S. Capitol riots, a court filing showed on Monday.</p><p>The deal makes Google the last of the three big tech companies to resolve lawsuits Trump brought in July 2021 accusing them of unlawfully silencing conservative viewpoints.</p><p>Trump had also sued Twitter, now known as X, and Facebook owner Meta, as well as Alphabet's Google, and their chief executives in July 2021.</p><p>Meta and X agreed earlier this year to pay to settle the lawsuits.</p>.Stealing candy from baby: Trump to slap 100% tariff on non-US made films, says other nations stole their business.<p>Under the YouTube settlement, $22 million will be paid on Trump's behalf to the Trust for the National Mall, a nonprofit that the filing says is dedicated to the construction of a $200 million ballroom that Trump is building at the White House.</p><p>Work on the 90,000-square-foot (8361.27 square meters) facility is expected to be completed " long before" Trump's four-year term ends in January 2029.</p><p>The remaining amount will go to other plaintiffs in the case, including the American Conservative Union, which sponsors the Conservative Political Action Conference, and U.S. author Naomi Wolf.</p><p>YouTube did not admit wrongdoing and will not make product or policy changes under the settlement.</p><p>Trump did not lose his YouTube account in 2021 but was suspended from uploading new videos; it was restored in 2023.</p><p>In January, Meta agreed to pay about $25 million and X paid about $10 million in February to settle similar lawsuits by Trump.</p><p>Meta's settlement designated $22 million for a fund for Trump's upcoming presidential library in Miami, Florida.</p>