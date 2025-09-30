Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

YouTube to pay $24.5 million to settle Trump account suspension suit

Trump had also sued Twitter, now known as X, and Facebook owner Meta, as well as Alphabet's Google, and their chief executives in July 2021.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 01:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 01:36 IST
World newsYouTubeDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us