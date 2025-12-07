Weekly Horoscope – December 7 to December 13, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 December 2025, 18:31 IST
March 21 - April 20
Momentum builds, but the wise warrior maintains a steady pace. Early week emails and calls reopen a door you thought was shut — respond promptly, then get it in writing. A project benefits from pruning: remove one task to do three better. Mid-week, tempers around you spike; refuse borrowed fires. Fitness gains come from shorter, sharper sessions. Someone younger mirrors your old restlessness — guide, don’t lecture.
New Year Hope: A clean, upward track — new title or a profitable pivot — is on the cards if you anchor one flagship deliverable before month-end.
Advice: Discipline is desire with a calendar.
April 21 - May 21
The practical heart is your advantage. Streamline subscriptions, renegotiate a rate, fix a leak — small fixes restore large confidence. A colleague’s quiet loyalty deserves acknowledgement; reciprocity compounds. Cuisine and craft soothe the mind; cook once, eat twice, save thrice. Mid-week family logistics require patience and one decisive “no.” A late-week invitation blends pleasure and purpose; accept with limits.
New Year Hope: A tangible step toward property stability — lease upgrade, renovation phase one, or paperwork for ownership — is on the cards if you ring-fence savings now.
Advice: Steward what you have and what you want will trust you.
May 22 - June 21
Ideas rain, but not all storms should be chased. Choose one concept to pilot and two allies to test it with. Short trips, workshops, or a micro-course sharpen your edge. Sibling/peer ties soften through an honest apology (yours or theirs). Screen time needs boundaries; sleep is your superpower. Late week, witty networking meets real opportunity — follow up within 24 hours.
New Year Hope: The pathway to your own home strengthens—through a realistic budget, a co-applicant, or shifting to a wiser locality—if you map timelines now.
Advice: Clarity of channel beats volume of chatter.
June 22 - July 22
Your tides settle when routines become ritual. Food, water, light, and rest recalibrate mood and money. A parent/elder seeks your steadiness; be present without absorbing their anxiety. Mid-week spending wants discernment; defer vanity buys. A creative domestic fix lifts everyone’s spirits. Late week, a private insight becomes a public kindness.
New Year Hope: A gentler home base—decluttering, a relocation nearer your tribe, or reclaiming sacred space—is on the cards if you release what no longer holds your story.
Advice: Nurture includes the self, or it isn’t nurture.
July 23 - August 21
Spotlights return, but rehearsal makes radiance reliable. A senior notices how you de-escalate under pressure—document outcomes and propose next steps. Avoid grand purchases; acquire tools that extend your craft. Mid-week, meditate once, not twice. Romance brightens with sincerity and small, timely gestures. A weekend appearance or panel invites your voice—say yes if prepared.
New Year Hope: A public milestone—publication, keynote, or award shortlist—is on the cards if you polish and pitch one signature piece.
Advice: Lead the room by raising the standard, not the volume.
August 22 - September 23
Systems soothe. Clear backlogs in two bursts, then rest. Your body responds to kindness: moderate goals, consistent habits. A teammate benefits from your template—share, don’t smother. Money improves via tiny automations. A weekend reset—closet, desk, pantry—frees cognitive bandwidth.
New Year Hope: A certification or skill upgrade locks in a raise/role shift by Q1 if you enrol and block fixed study hours now.
Advice: Precision is compassion for your future self.
September 23 - October 22
Equilibrium comes from honest weighing, not equal halves. Negotiation tips in your favour when you price value without apology. Beauty rituals are courage rituals this week. Mid-week partnership talks need minutes, not memories—document terms. A social knot loosens after you name the subtext with grace.
New Year Hope: Relationship formalisation—agreement, engagement, or dignified closure—is on the cards when expectations and timelines are clear.
Advice: Harmony that protects truth will last; the rest is décor.
October 23 - November 21
Depth meets daylight. Research yields an answer you can bank on—apply it swiftly. A karmic or financial debt wants closure; transfer and exhale. Mid-week, rest is protective magic; defend it. Your intuition is accurate—temper words, not intent. Late-week discretion preserves both power and tenderness.
New Year Hope: A clean financial reset—debt trimming, refinancing, or wiser investment rules—is on the cards if you codify boundaries now.
Advice: Alchemy works best with ledgers.
November 22 - December 21
Your season expands horizons. Choose one arrow—travel, study, or launch—and pull the string fully. A teacher arrives disguised as a peer; listen. Optimism must marry logistics: visas, budgets, calendars. Friends pitch adventures; accept the one that honours sleep and savings. Faith is disciplined action.
New Year Hope: Admissions, visas, or a meaningful journey are on the cards—provided documentation is paced and savings are steady.
Advice: Freedom grows inside the commitments you choose.
December 23 - January 20
Quiet competence climbs. You’re handed timelines; structure them, then delegate one slice. A senior values your integrity—capture that goodwill with a results memo. Mid-week, protect your back and sleep. Resist prestige spending; invest in durability. Late-week, mentor someone who reminds you of you.
New Year Hope: A visible career step—promotion, mandate, or board role—is on the cards if you measure outcomes and elevate two colleagues with you.
Advice: Authority accrues through kept promises.
January 21 - February 19
Future-thinking meets present care. Translate complexity into steps, and people will follow. Trial is a tool that saves hours. Community ties brighten; revive one shared ritual. Mid-week, love needs listening ears more than elegant arguments. Philanthropy rekindles meaning.
New Year Hope: A purposeful platform—cause, collective, or product—is on the cards if you prototype with three real users and act on feedback.
Advice: Innovation is kindness made repeatable.
February 20 - March 20
Your empathy needs edges to remain luminous. Schedule solitude; creativity blossoms. A mentor’s critique is medicine—refine and relaunch. Mid-week, avoid retail escape; choose nourishing experiences. Dreams inform—capture one line at dawn. Love prefers quiet presence to grand speeches.
New Year Hope: Healing—emotional, artistic, or physical—consolidates, and a signature project finds its audience, if you maintain a daily ritual.
Advice: Sensitivity becomes strength when channelled.
Guruji Shrii Arnav