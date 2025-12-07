Gemini

May 22 - June 21

Ideas rain, but not all storms should be chased. Choose one concept to pilot and two allies to test it with. Short trips, workshops, or a micro-course sharpen your edge. Sibling/peer ties soften through an honest apology (yours or theirs). Screen time needs boundaries; sleep is your superpower. Late week, witty networking meets real opportunity — follow up within 24 hours. New Year Hope: The pathway to your own home strengthens—through a realistic budget, a co-applicant, or shifting to a wiser locality—if you map timelines now. Advice: Clarity of channel beats volume of chatter.