Sagittarius

Anyone can give up – it’s the easiest thing in the world to do. But to hold it together when the rest of the world would understand if you fell apart: that’s true strength. In this small phase you will have difficulty explaining your viewpoint to people around you and that is going to create lot of confusion in your life. You should accept the delays and hurdles and chaos that you are surrounded with and work hard towards a solution as there is no other easy way out. Advice: Focus on work excellence.