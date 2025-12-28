Aries

March 21 - April 20

This first week of January stirs a renewed sense of direction. Professional matters that felt stagnant begin to show movement, especially after mid‑week conversations reveal solutions you had not considered. Financial clarity improves through a simple but timely decision. Personal motivation rises with a stronger body–mind rhythm, and travel or learning plans open new doors. Relations at home settle into balanced warmth. Resist impulsive reactions and choose calibrated confidence.