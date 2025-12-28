Weekly Horoscope – January 4 to January 10, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 03 January 2026, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
This first week of January stirs a renewed sense of direction. Professional matters that felt stagnant begin to show movement, especially after mid‑week conversations reveal solutions you had not considered. Financial clarity improves through a simple but timely decision. Personal motivation rises with a stronger body–mind rhythm, and travel or learning plans open new doors. Relations at home settle into balanced warmth. Resist impulsive reactions and choose calibrated confidence.
April 21 - May 21
January begins with grounding energy and a rising appetite for long‑term stability. Your plans become more methodical and reliable. Work brings appreciation and responsibility; trust your measured approach instead of rushing outcomes. A calm conversation brings emotional reassurance. Financial planning improves, and investments look steady. Creativity is strong—write, build, design, polish. Guard sleep and hydration. The week closes with deeper inner peace and gentle optimism.
May 22 - June 21
New ideas flow freely this week, setting a tone of mental brilliance. Communication becomes your strongest asset — emails, interviews, proposals and negotiations carry power. A social or professional connection returns with a surprising opportunity. Avoid multitasking overload; prioritise completion over scatter. Love and friendship feel lighter, kinder and more aligned. Health improves through movement and breathwork. Trust your instinct — 2026 favours your mind.
June 22 - July 22
The first week of January brings emotional renewal and a strong inner push to organise priorities. Domestic matters settle into a pleasant rhythm, and work steadiness improves. Financial wins arrive through small but meaningful decisions. Resist self‑doubt — your intuition is accurate. A family blessing or guidance lifts the heart. Relationships feel warmer. Sleep and digestion need attention.
July 23 - August 21
January begins with invigorating fire. Confidence returns, vitality rises, and leadership becomes effortless. This week favours courageous choices — especially at work — where recognition and visibility increase. Romance deepens through honesty and warmth. A travel plan or training idea gains momentum. Spend carefully; there may be impulse spending temptations. Guard your lower back and shoulders.
August 22 - September 23
A practical, orderly start to 2026 brings clear thinking and efficient progress. Work becomes smoother as loose ends are tied. Financial order strengthens through planning rather than risk. Health improves with routine and moderation. A delayed message or approval surfaces mid‑week — encouraging and timely. Family harmony deepens. Avoid over‑analysis; trust goodwill.
September 23 - October 22
The year opens with gentle balance and a creative spark. Partnerships — personal and professional — become central themes. Conversations resolve past misunderstandings and bring optimism. Work expands through cooperation rather than competition. Finances stabilise; a long‑term plan feels realistic again. Romance softens beautifully. Prioritise sleep and moderation.
October 23 - November 21
This week invites deep inner movement. Old patterns release and confidence returns quietly but powerfully. A professional idea becomes viable; nurture it steadily. Relationships grow warmer with emotional honesty. Money matters strengthen through discipline. A spiritual nudge appears mid‑week — listen. Guard against extremes in diet or mood.
November 22 - December 21
2026 begins with open‑sky energy. Enthusiasm, learning and far‑sighted planning bloom. New connections strengthen career pathways. Travel, study or publishing thoughts move forward. Financial choices feel clearer and luckier. Family bonds and friendships glow with optimism. Guard against overcommitment — pace yourself. Digestive care helps.
December 23 - January 20
A powerful and steady start to 2026. Hard work aligns with recognition. Financial planning gains momentum, and a responsibility shift strengthens your position. Relationships grow sincere and supportive. A message brings relief. Stay patient with delays; results are brewing just beneath the surface. Prioritise joint decisions and health routine.
January 21 - February 19
The year begins with refreshing optimism, intellectual charge and collaborative movement. Work teams or partnerships bring breakthroughs. Technology, networking and digital plans thrive. Home matters improve. Romance warms in unexpected ways. Financial rhythm steadies — avoid risky speculation. Hydration and rest are important.
February 20 - March 20
A gentle and intuitive start. Creativity deepens, emotional release feels liberating and spiritual energy rises. Work becomes smoother and more aligned; helpful people show up at the right moment. A past concern resolves softly. Financial matters are stable; avoid unnecessary giving. Love and friendship expand with compassion. Sleep routine matters.
Guruji Shrii Arnav