In Pictures| Top 10 best-selling cars in June (2024)

The Tata Punch has surpassed the sales for June 2024 by delivering a whopping 18,238 units in June. This micro-SUV has outperforming competitors like the new Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Creta, and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and has topped the list of 'Top 10 best-selling cars in June'.
Credit: Instagram/@tatapunchofficial
With the sales of 16,422 units in June 2024, Maruti Suzuki new Swift secured the second spot.
Hyundai Creta secured the third spot with by selling 16,293 units.
Ertiga came in fourth spot with the sales of 15,902 units.
Despite a slight sales decline of 6% from last year's figure, Maruti Suzuki Baleno secured fifth place with 14,895 units sales.
The most loved car Wagon R was adjudged as the sixth best-selling car with the sales of 13,790 units.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Seventh spot was taken by Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Maruti sold 13,421 units which was an outstanding 44% from last year's sales.
The compact SUV Brezza finished eighth with a total of 13,172 and stood eighth on the list.
With a sale of 12,307 units, ninth position was taken by Mahindra Scorpio.
Tata's Nexon rounds off the top ten list with 12,066 units sold.
Published 08 July 2024, 10:41 IST