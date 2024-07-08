Home
In Pictures| Top 10 best-selling cars in June (2024)

From Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Mahindra Scorpio, here are the top 10 best-selling cars in the month of June.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 July 2024, 10:41 IST

The Tata Punch has surpassed the sales for June 2024 by delivering a whopping 18,238 units in June. This micro-SUV has outperforming competitors like the new Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Creta, and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and has topped the list of 'Top 10 best-selling cars in June'.

Credit: Instagram/@tatapunchofficial

With the sales of 16,422 units in June 2024, Maruti Suzuki new Swift secured the second spot.

Credit: Maruti Suzuki

Hyundai Creta secured the third spot with by selling 16,293 units.

Credit: Hyundai

Ertiga came in fourth spot with the sales of 15,902 units.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Despite a slight sales decline of 6% from last year's figure, Maruti Suzuki Baleno secured fifth place with 14,895 units sales.

Credit: Maruti Suzuki

The most loved car Wagon R was adjudged as the sixth best-selling car with the sales of 13,790 units.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Seventh spot was taken by Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Maruti sold 13,421 units which was an outstanding 44% from last year's sales.

Credit: Maruti Suzuki

The compact SUV Brezza finished eighth with a total of 13,172 and stood eighth on the list.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

With a sale of 12,307 units, ninth position was taken by Mahindra Scorpio.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Tata's Nexon rounds off the top ten list with 12,066 units sold.

Credit: Reuters

Published 08 July 2024, 10:41 IST
