10 Best Payday Loans: Get No Credit Check Loans for Bad Credit with Same Day Approval

It’s not uncommon to find yourself in a situation where you are in need of cash, only to discover that your friends and family are unable to lend it to you, for one reason or another. In such situations, securing a loan tends to be the most obvious solution, but if you happen to have a bad credit history, then getting approval from traditional lenders like banks can be almost impossible.
In such situations, applying for a payday loan can often be a quick and easy way to secure funding, even if you have a poor or no credit score. However, if you are unfamiliar with this form of borrowing and want to know what payday loans are, they are short-term loans that are typically meant to be repaid by the time your next paycheck arrives, making them an ideal option for those in need of some extra cash to deal with bills and other sudden expenses.
1. iPaydayLoans - Has the largest payday lending network
2. HonestLoans - Offers competitive payday loan rates and terms
3. UnityLoan - Facilitates extremely fast loan processing times
4. Easy Payday Loans - High approval rates for payday loans with bad credit
1. iPaydayLoans
iPaydayLoans is the top lending platform for borrowers looking to secure a payday loan online, from a minimum of $50 up to a maximum of $5,000, with the company having access to a wide panel of lenders that are more than willing to grant approval, even to those with a bad credit rating.
Also, given that their lending network is extensive, this means that you will be able to easily compare multiple loan providers based on interest rates, lending fees, and other factors, in order to secure yourself a good loan agreement that best fits your needs.
In terms of the loan application process, it only takes a few minutes to fill out and you don’t have to wait long for a decision either, as within minutes you should know if you were approved or not. If approved, you can expect to receive multiple offers and make your decision. Once you e-sign the agreement, you can expect to receive the payday loan in your account within 24 hours, all without having to put up any collateral or pay any hidden fees in the process.
Pros
● Most dependable payday lending service
● Has the largest payday lender network
● No collateral or hidden fees required
Cons
● Loan approval is not guaranteed
2. HonestLoans
HonestLoans is a great choice for those looking for a lending service that is both reliable and trustworthy, as well as offers highly competitive loan rates and terms for loans with no credit check. The company has over 80+ licensed partner lenders, all of whom have been vetted, so you can rest assured that any lenders you are matched with using this service will follow honest lending practices.
You will also be able to borrow as much as $5,000, even with a bad credit score, but depending on the lender, your credit rating, and your level of income, you may even be able to qualify for a personal loan of up to $35,000. Aside from that, they offer fast loan processing, which means that you can expect to receive the funds in your account on the same day of approval. The platform also utilizes high-end encryption to protect consumer data, which means that any information you submit on the site will remain confidential and secure from any unauthorized access.
Pros
Cons
● Short repayment periods on loans
3. UnityLoan
When it comes to securing no credit check loans on the same day, UnityLoan is the top choice, as the platform connects you to multiple online lenders that are able to process your loan request and deposit the funds in your account within hours of approval. You also have access to a wide plethora of options you can choose from, such as payday loans, installment loans, cash advances, and more, with a loan limit that can go as high as $5,000.
And even if you happen to have a bad credit history, you can rest assured that it will not limit your chances of being approved, as most of these lenders are more interested in your spending history, level of earned income, debt-to-income ratio, and length of employment than assessing your credit score.
It is also for this reason that they have some of the highest approval rates on this list, making them a viable place to secure yourself a no credit check payday loan to quickly deal with emergency expenses like unexpected utility bills.
Pros
● Fastest loan processing times
● No hard credit checks
Cons
● High loan interest rates
4. Easy Payday Loans
When it comes to securing approval for a payday loan, Easy Payday Loans has a reputation for having one of the highest online loan approval rates in the market, with borrowers able to access a minimum of $50 up to a maximum of $5,000 in funding.
The loan application process is also extremely streamlined, as you can submit your form online and, within minutes, you will be connected to payday lenders, which in turn spares you a lot of time and effort by sending multiple loan requests to several lenders. Plus, given that the platform automates the entire review process, this means that you can easily apply for funding at any time of day or night.
You also don’t have to worry about any stringent eligibility requirements. This enables you to apply for a payday loan with success, even if you happen to have a poor to no credit history. Plus, their partner lenders only carry out soft credit checks, which will not negatively impact your credit score, unlike the hard credit checks that most traditional lenders carry out.
Pros
● Highest loan approval rates
● Soft credit checks only
Cons
● Some lenders may charge extra fees, eg. origination fees.
5. WeLoans
The benefit of using WeLoans is that it is a highly reputable and popular lending service among many online borrowers, with the platform able to connect you to over 100+ direct lenders that can provide no credit check payday loans.
You simply need to submit your loan application form online with details such as your name, address, loan amount, employment information, credit history, etc., and since you have a wide variety of loan options to choose from, you can apply for payday loans, title loans, installment loans, and more, up to $5,000.
Furthermore, the company provides borrowers with a simple and straightforward platform, so even inexperienced users will be able to navigate their way through the loan process without much difficulty. Once submitted, WeLoans’ lending network will review your application and you can expect to receive loan offers from multiple lenders, at which point you can compare all of them until you find the best one. The service is also completely free to use and even comes with a reliable customer support team for those in need of assistance.
Pros
● Highly reputable lending service
● Wide variety of loan options
● Has a reliable customer service team
Cons
● Low loan limits for bad credit borrowers
6. US Bad Credit Loans
US Bad Credit Loans is a good choice for those with bad credit, as their lending network specializes in providing those with a less than stellar credit history access to funding on the same day of approval. And this is because the only requirement needed to be eligible is being able to prove that you can make your loan repayments on time. As such, the loan approval rates on US Bad Credit Loans are relatively high, with most borrowers able to access payday loans that go as high as $5,000 and all approved funds deposited in as little as 24 hours.
On top of that, all their partner lenders are fully vetted, which means that all loan offers are trustworthy and legitimate. The platform even utilizes bank-level encryption to secure any financial data, and once you’ve submitted your application, you will be able to compare different loan providers to find yourself the ideal payday loan online offer with the most favorable rates and terms.
Pros
● Fast loan deposits
● High approval rates for bad credit
● Bank-level data security
Cons
● Limited only to borrowers based in the U.S.
7. CocoLoan
CocoLoan has one of the largest lending networks in the market, making it a great place to find a payday loan provider that can provide you with funding at a low-interest rate and with minimum loan fees. The service also does well to exclude any lenders that may have questionable lending practices, so you never have to worry about entering into a loan agreement that is predatory or could threaten your financial security.
In terms of funding, you can access payday loans of up to a maximum of $5,000, with borrowers also able to link their bank accounts and receive their funds as soon as the next business day, which makes it a great choice for those in need of quick cash. Plus, the service even caters to multiple payment options, so you can make your repayments in whichever way is most convenient for you.
Pros
● Multiple repayment options
● Has an extensive lending network
● Verifies all potential lending partners for borrower protection
Cons
● Interest rates can significantly vary depending on your credit score
8. US Title Loans
When it comes to borrowing secured loans, US Title Loans stands at the top of the pile, as most of their lenders specialize in granting auto loans to borrowers, even if they happen to have a bad credit history. However, the service also helps borrowers to access other loan options such as installment loans, payday loans, cash advances, and more, from as low as $50 up to a maximum of $5,000.
Within minutes of submitting your loan application, you can typically expect to receive offers from their partner lenders, even if you happen to have a bad credit rating. Furthermore, given that their website is extremely user-friendly, the entire loan experience is quick and efficient, with the only downside of using this service being that, since it is relatively new, it may not be accessible in certain states.
Pros
● Extremely user-friendly loan service
● Wide range of loan options, both secured and unsecured
Cons
● Not accessible in certain U.S. states
9. US Installment Loans
US Installment Loans is an online credit broker whose lending network is more than willing to accept borrowers of all credit types and provide swift approval decisions on payday advance loans that go up to $5,000 and personal loans that can extend as high as $35,000, depending on your credit rating. On top of that, all their partner lenders are regulated by the CFPB, with every loan application being processed entirely online without the need to put up any collateral.
You also don’t have to worry about dealing with any extra charges like origination fees, and all approved payday loans are disbursed by the next business day, so there are no lengthy waiting periods, either. Plus, the lending network also allows for co-signers on all loan applications, which makes it easier for you to secure higher amounts.
Pros
● All lenders are accredited by CFPB
● Co-signers allowed
● No hidden fees or charges
Cons
● Does not guarantee high loan approvals
10. Fast Title Loans
Fast Title Loans is an online lending service that specializes in providing borrowers with access to title loans but also allows you to apply for other loan products such as cash advance loans through an online loan application process that typically takes just a few minutes to complete. The only eligibility requirements needed to qualify are to make sure that you are over the age of 18 and have a steady income stream, which should allow you to borrow up to a maximum of $5,000.
Plus, since their partner lenders only utilize soft credit checks, this means that you don’t have to worry about your credit score negatively impacting your chances of being approved or your credit rating taking a hit in the process, either. Once your application is approved, you can expect the funds to be deposited into your checking account within one or two days.
Pros
● Offers multiple loan products
● Minimal eligible requirements needed to qualify
● Only conduct soft credit checks
Cons
● Loan processing times can be slower than other options
Conclusion
If you are in need of a fast and easy way to boost your finances, then taking out an online payday loan can often prove to be a great option worth considering. These types of loans tend to come with plenty of benefits, such as speed, convenience, soft credit checks, etc. Luckily, you can make use of any one of these 10 lending services to instantly get matched with trustworthy payday lenders that are not only open to accepting those with bad credit but also able to process your funds faster than most traditional lenders are typically able to.