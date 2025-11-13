<p>New Delhi: Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday requested Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to establish Industrial Parks across Karnataka.</p><p>Kumaraswamy, who met Goyal here, requested him to set up industrial parks in Mandya, Mysuru, Bidar, Raichur, Hubli–Dharwad, Mysuru, Hassan, Kolar, Mangaluru and Chamarajanagar.</p><p>Kumaraswamy pointed out that the state has high potential to set up industrial parks in different districts as they have resource advantages, logistical strengths, and diverse economic profiles. “Kumaraswamy stressed that these regions collectively offer a strong case for large-scale industrial development and balanced regional growth,” a statement said.</p>.Another station renaming? Karnataka proposes naming 4 railway stations after saints.<p>The JD(S) leader also said that these Industrial Parks should be considered under the appropriate centrally sponsored Industrial Corridor or National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) framework.</p><p>The Commerce Minister was very positive about the memorandum and assured to take proper decisions soon, Kumaraswamy said in a statement.</p><p>“If the industrial parks set up, this will generate large-scale employment, enhance regional supply chain linkages, and support specialised industrial clusters, from logistics and manufacturing in Hubli–Dharwad and Mangaluru to agri-processing in Raichur and value-added sectors in Mysuru and Kolar.” the statement added.</p>