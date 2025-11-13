Menu
Kumaraswamy urges Piyush Goyal to set up Industrial Parks in Karnataka

Kumaraswamy pointed out that the state has high potential to set up industrial parks in different districts as they have resource advantages, logistical strengths, and diverse economic profiles.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 17:16 IST
Published 13 November 2025, 17:16 IST
Karnataka NewsPiyush GoyalH D Kumaraswamy

