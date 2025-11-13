<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday released the draft Seeds Bill, 2025 for public consultation, inviting stakeholders to submit comments by December 11.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-agriculture-ministry">Union Ministry of Agriculture</a>’s proposed legislation aims to replace the Seeds Act, 1966 and the Seeds (Control) Order, 1983, bringing seed regulation in line with contemporary agricultural and market requirements, the statement said.</p><p>Union Agriculture Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivraj-singh-chouhan">Shivraj Singh Chouhan</a> had recently indicated that the ministry would introduce the new seed legislation during the Budget Session of Parliament.</p>.Delhi government not implementing many central schemes, farmers losing out: Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.<p>The Department of Agriculture &amp; Farmers Welfare, which prepared the draft under the ministry's umbrella, has emphasised the need for stakeholder participation in shaping the final version of the Bill, the statement added.</p><p>Key objectives of the draft Bill include regulating seed quality, ensuring farmer access to affordable high-quality seeds, eliminating spurious products, liberalising seed imports for innovation, and protecting farmer rights through transparent supply chains.</p>.Govt to introduce stringent seed law in Budget session, says Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.<p>The Bill proposes to decriminalise minor offences to ease compliance burden while retaining stringent penalties for serious violations, a move aligned with the government's ease of doing business initiative, the ministry said.</p><p>The draft and feedback format are available on the ministry's website at https://agriwelfare.gov.in. Submissions can be emailed to jsseeds-agri@gov.in in Word or PDF format.</p>